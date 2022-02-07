QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few light flurries, mostly cloudy, high 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 11

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 31

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 35

Friday: Chance snow/wintry mix, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday, everybody!

Visibility starts off low this morning as a freezing fog settles over our river valleys through the mid-morning hours, creating some slick spots for the morning commute. The fog will dissipate by late morning, and temperatures will warm into the 30s by the lunch hour.

High temperatures on this Monday will settle just a few degrees below normal, topping out in the low to mid 30s north of I-70, and mid 30s to low 40s to the south.

As we head into Tuesday, temperatures drop into the single digits and teens to kick off the morning. Clouds start to break up into the afternoon hours, making for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the 30s.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, warmer air starts to filter in, driving temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s across the region. On the heels of that, a cold front tracks through, dropping temperatures back down into the 30s for Thursday. We could see a few flurries Thursday, and then as we head into Friday, a stronger system enters the region, which could bring us some rain and snow showers by Friday.

Have a great week!

-McKenna