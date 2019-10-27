Cloudy and breezy end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Sunday: Chance morning showers early, some clearing. High 64

Tonight: Clearing clouds. Low 44

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 66

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, chance for shower. High 60

Thursday: Rain showers and cooler, chance for shower. High 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a dry, breezy start to the day. As a cold front keeps sliding to our east, we’ll continue to see plenty of clouds and a strong wind out of the southwest.

Temperatures because of the clouds are mild and only in the mid 50s. While the wind will relax as we head into the afternoon, temperatures will stay fairly steady and only climb to the lower 60s,

Overnight, high pressure will start to build in from the south. This will result in clearing clouds and a cool start to the workweek.

Temperatures Monday morning will be down to the mid 40s, alongside early morning fog. Thanks to sunshine, we’ll start to see a warming trend with a high in the mid 60s.

Ahead on a cold front on Tuesday, we’ll see clouds build in and our warming trend continue. After waking up with a low in the 40s, we’ll climb up to the upper 60s and low 70s.

As another cold front moves in, wet weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday. So, start trying to work rain gear into your Halloween costumes.