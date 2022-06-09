Low pressure will continue moving east across southern New England this afternoon. A northwesterly flow of cooler and drier air will bring partial clearing, with temperatures in the pleasant low 70s. Skies will continue to clear overnight, and morning readings will fall into the mid-50s.

Friday will start off mostly sunny and dry, but clouds will develop, as an upper-level disturbance generates scattered late-day showers that will linger overnight. High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s.

A couple of additional pieces of energy will rotate around low pressure in the Great Lakes and produce some cloudiness at times over the weekend, with a few showers possible Saturday evening and early Sunday, with additional showers and isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s for the Columbus Arts Festival.

Much warmer weather will arrive next week, as highs soar into the 80s, and mostly sunny skies.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds break, cooler. High 73

Tonight: Clearing. Low 57

Friday: Partly sunny, showers later. High 78

Saturday: Partly sunny, evening shower. High 76 (57)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers/storm p.m. High 80 (59)

Monday: Sunny. High 82 (60)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 87 (65)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 89 (68)