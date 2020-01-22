Clouds, warmer temps, and another weekend rain maker

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 25

Thursday: Cloudy skies, high 45

Friday: Rainy day, mild temps, high 44

Saturday: Chance showers, high 40

Sunday: Cloudy skies, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

Today was a much more seasonal day with temps back in the middle to upper 30s. Tonight with cloudy skies we will have temps slowly sliding down into the middle 20s or a few degrees above normal.

Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with highs above normal climbing into the middle 40s. Thursday night rain showers will move back into our area. This rain will increase into Friday morning with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Friday will be a wet day again with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Rain showers will continue on and off Friday night with some wet snow showers mixed in near daybreak on Saturday. Temps will start in the middle 30s on Saturday and climb to around 40 in the afternoon.

Saturday night the front will push through and this will give us a chance of some light snow showers on the backside of this system. Temps will rebound back to around 39 on Sunday with cloudy skies or a degree or two above normal.

Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy days with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We will have a mix of clouds next Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

-Dave