Clouds to start, but a warm-up is on the way this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Skies clear a bit, low 23

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 44

Thursday: Clouds increase, breezy, high 45

Friday: AM Rain showers, wet snow showers mixed, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a gloomy day today with clouds staying pretty thick and temps not moving much through the day. Tonight skies will start to break up a bit with lows dropping into the lower 20s. We will start off chilly, but seasonal, on Tuesday, and see a nicer day with sunshine & clouds mixed and highs near 40.

Wednesday will end up being our nicest day of the week, as temps will push into the middle 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We will have our next weather maker approaching the area on Thursday which will start to bring up the winds, bring in more clouds, but keep temps in the middle 40s, with readings near 50 in the southern part of our area.

Thursday night the system will enter the state and temps will remain above freezing. This will set us up for rain showers on Friday morning, mixed with some wet snow showers as the colder air starts to catch up to the moisture. Temps will stay in the upper 30s during the day on Friday which may allow a few more cold rain showers later in the day.

Saturday as that system pulls away the low associated with it will still have an influence on our area, and will drive down some colder air with scattered snow showers as well. Saturday should end up being a fairly cool day as well with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday doesn’t fair a whole lot better as it will be mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s on Sunday. Monday should see some improvement as the weather pattern flattens out a bit, and we will see some sunshine returning, and temps near normal in the middle 30s.

-Dave