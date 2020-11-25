Clouds stay thick, with mild temps into the holiday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, few rumbles near midnight, cloudy, low 50

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, high 56

Friday: Partly sunny, high 56

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 48

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very wet day today with rain falling on and off through the day, temps have pushed back slightly above normal today, and numbers will continue to slowing warm past sunset tonight into the lower to middle 50s. The low associated with this rain will move toward our area before midnight.

This will bring up rain chances before midnight tonight as the low approaches the state, and stays to our northwest. Behind it we will see temps fall back to around 50 by daybreak with a bit of drier air moving back in. Clouds will be the rule on Thanksgiving Day Thursday with highs back in the middle 50s.

Friday we will see some sunshine coming back with temps in the middle 50s ahead of a weak front that will move through before daybreak on Saturday. Saturday we should see clearing skies with highs back near normal in the upper 40s.

Sunday will start off with sunshine, but will see clouds returning late with highs slightly above normal in the lower 50s. Rain will move in from the southwest overnight and into the day on Monday. This should bring most of the precip. in as rainfall on Monday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday night we will see rain showers mixing with colder air to bring in some wet snow flurries as well. On the backside of this system it will be breezy and colder on Tuesday with scattered snow flurries and highs in the upper 30s. Skies should break a bit on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

-Dave