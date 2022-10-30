High pressure that brought us a beautiful start to the weekend has moved east to New England, with winds shifting to a southerly direction, bringing increasing moisture. Temperatures will top out in the pleasant mid-60s.

Clouds increased ahead of storm system moving up the Mississippi Valley that will spread showers across overnight and continuing on Monday.

Temperatures later tonight will stay in the 50s, with a damp start to the day on Monday. Showers will persist, as low pressure travels west of Ohio and an upper-level low lingers over the region through Tuesday, with overcast skies.

Some cloudiness will persist on Wednesday, as a southern disturbance grazes the Ohio Valley. Mild and dry weather will return the remainder of the week, with temperatures pushing back into the low 70s by the weekend, under partly cloudy skies.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds thicken. High 65

Tonight: Showers develop late. Low 56

Monday: Cloudy, mild, occasional rain. High 66

Tuesday: Cloudy, spotty showers. High 62 (53)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 67 (47)

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. High 69 (46)

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High 72 (49)

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High 71 (54)