QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few rain showers, cool, high 63

Tonight: Showers ending, becoming partly cloudy, low 45

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler, high 61

Thursday: Clearing, cool, high 64

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 69

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, showers late, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Cooler weather and the chance for showers are in the forecast today ahead of the return of sunshine by the end of the week.

This afternoon and evening, we’ll continue to see dark clouds and a few rain showers fill in. These showers are connected to an area of low pressure well off to the northeast, and a trough that moved through earlier today. Because of the clouds, showers and a westerly breeze, highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 60s, which is almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, showers will wrap up and be followed by clouds clearing as well. Less clouds plus a northwesterly shift in wind will help to drop temperatures to the mid 40s by sunrise.

After a chilly start to the morning, clouds will build in Wednesday afternoon alongside a northwesterly wind. the combination of all of these will only allow temperatures to reach the lower 60s.

High pressure will move in by the end of the week and help to clear out the clouds. This will give us a clear an cool start to Thursday and Friday, with low in the mid 40s, followed by sunshine and a warming trend. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 60s, which is still about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, and then temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees Friday through the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz