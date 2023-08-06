A weak area of low pressure will move into Lower Michigan, pulling a warm front north, triggering a few showers and storms. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. A cold front will sag south this evening before stalling over the region.

An area of showers and storms will drop southeast into southwest Ohio toward daybreak, with showers breaking out across portions of central Ohio and sticking around through mid-morning. Early readings will hover near 70 degrees in a humid air mass.

The next storm system will track from northern Illinois to the southern Great Lakes on Monday, with more showers and storms focused ahead of a cold front in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Afternoon readings will be in the low 80s, under mostly cloudy skies.

After a cold front moves through early Tuesday with a few lingering showers, skies will gradually clear. Temperatures will cool down, with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be sunny and seasonable, with readings in the low to mid-80s.

Showers and storms will return with a frontal system Thursday and Friday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, sticky, few storms. High 83

Tonight: Increasing clouds, scattered showers. Low 68

Monday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 81

Tuesday: Morning clouds, showers end, some clearing, cooler. High 79 (65)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 83 (61)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 82 (67)

Friday: Showers, storms. High 84 (66)

Saturday: Some sunshine. High 82 (64)