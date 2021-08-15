Clouds, scattered showers bring cooler weather after a sweltering week

High pressure over the Great Lakes brought some sunshine and lower humidity to start the weekend, a refreshing change after a sweltering week.

An upper-level disturbance will move north as the high drifts east through the afternoon, resulting in cloud cover and a few showers across southern Ohio. Thickening cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 70s today, and only warming to the low 80s the next several days under mostly cloudy skies.

As the humidity increases, there will be a renewed chance for scattered showers and storms daily. The remnants of a tropical system and upper-air disturbances will provide additional moisture through the week before a cold front arrives next weekend.

Forecast