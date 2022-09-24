Our weather turned fall-like right on schedule with the autumnal equinox.

Canadian high pressure has drifted east to the Mid-Atlantic Coast and will generate a light southerly flow. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s under mainly overcast skies.

A disturbance will trigger a few light showers this afternoon that will end well before tonight’s OSU-Wisconsin game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Game conditions will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Skies will briefly clear early tonight, before clouds fill in, with a shower possible late. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will be accompanied by scattered showers and a rumble of thunder during the first half of the day on Sunday.

A cold front will across the state, bringing a reinforcing shot of chilly air to begin the final week of September. Isolated showers are likely on Monday across the northern part of the state due to residual moisture, along with breezy conditions behind low pressure.

Partly to mostly sunny and cool weather will prevail through the remainder of next week, returning to seasonably mild weather by the weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, spotty light showers. High 68

Tonight: Cloudy periods, showers late. Low 59

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, rumbles around. High 72

Monday: Mixed clouds, breezy, shower p.m. north. High 67 (53)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 61 (47)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 62 (44)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 65 (43)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 69 (45)