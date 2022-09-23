QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, low 52

Saturday: Light showers early, few afternoon showers, high 70

Sunday: Scattered showers, few rumbles, high 73

Monday: Mixed clouds, isolated late shower, high 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers late, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

Clouds will increase from the west this evening with an area of clouds and showers approach our area overnight. Temps will remain in the 60s at kickoff for the FFN games, and will drop into the 50s during the games with little to no wind. Expect temps to bottom to the 40s to the east, to the upper 40s to low 50s elsewhere. Expect as the showers from the west approach, many will fall apart through our drier atmosphere.

However, as the atmosphere becomes a bit more moist, a few light showers may be able to hit the ground by Saturday morning for a few hours. Another bit of energy will ripple through early afternoon on Saturday with a few showers possible again. Temps will warm with this system back to near 70.

Warmer air will be in place into Sunday with more seasonal temps expected. Better chances of showers and a few storms will be possible on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Once the cold front clears by late Sunday, skies will clear a bit as drier air filters in.

We will see a few shots of energy sliding south into our area, one later on Monday with more stray showers late in the day on Monday and highs only in the upper 60s. A second shot of energy will slide down with some colder air later on Tuesday. This will keep clouds around and temps only in the lower 60s for highs on Tuesday. It will also bring in rain showers in the PM hours of Tuesday.

Wednesday things will clear, but should give us some of the coldest mornings since early May on Wednesday and Thursday with clear skies, and cold air. We will stay only in the lower 60s on Wednesday with sunny skies, middle 60s on Thursday, and back near 70 by Friday.

-Dave