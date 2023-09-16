Clouds will gradually increase with the return of some moisture aloft. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s, then fall back into the upper 50s tonight.

A cold front will bring a few rain showers late tonight and Sunday. The best chance for showers will be limited to the southeastern part of the state.

Cooler air will flow southward early next week. Some clouds will be around on Monday, with an isolated shower. Temperatures will cool down a few degrees, resulting in highs in the low 70s.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonable weather will prevail through the week, with a gradual warming trend, and no sign of any appreciable rain.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 76

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 57

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, few showers. High 75

Monday: Mix clouds & sun, shower p.m.. High 73 (55)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (52)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (54)

Thursday: Sunny, mild. High 80 (55)