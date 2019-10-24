Clouds & rain returning for last weekend of October

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light breeze, low 47

Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 61

Saturday: Rain likely, high 60

Sunday: Morning showers, bit of clearing late, high 60

Monday: Partly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a nice day for late October, with temps climbing to near 70, but the cooler air is lurking just to our west. The frontal boundary that is moving into the area will stall across the state tonight.

This will set us up for a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 40s with light to no wind overnight tonight. Friday that front will slowly pivot across our area, and will keep winds rather light through the day.

I cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle in this mainly cloudy pattern with this frontal boundary around. Highs will top in the lower 60s. Friday night a low from the south will work its way north and will increase rain chances for the weekend.

Saturday will start off cloudy, but quickly rain will move up from the southwest and eventually by midday we will see rain across our area. This slightly warmer air will offset the lack of sunshine and should push temps to around 60.

Things will remain showery during the day on Saturday and rain chances will increase, so will intensity for Saturday night. Overall rainfall totals could range from 1-2″ with higher isolated amounts.

The rain will end Sunday morning with slow clearing later, and highs in the middle 60s. Monday will be quiet and seasonal with highs in the lower 60s with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday another front will work in with cooler air, more clouds and rain returning by the evening with highs only in the middle 50s. More rain will return Tuesday night and Wednesday with colder air moving in and highs only in the lower 50s.

For Halloween Thursday, rain should move east, but colder air will be in place with highs near 50 under partly sunny skies, pretty typical for Halloween.

-Dave