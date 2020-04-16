Clouds, rain, and even snow returning for your Friday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds return, light wintry mix near daybreak, low 35

Friday: Early AM mix, best chance snow north, then rain, high 49

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 53

Sunday: Rain later in the day, high 57

Monday: Some clearing, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a beautiful looking day today with plenty of sunshine, but temps that have been running well below normal for this time of the year again. Most of us have climbed to the upper 40s which still keeps us 15-20 degrees below normal. Clouds will increase later tonight past midnight.

Overnight clouds will increase as our next weather system approaches from the west. It appears that we will see more moisture starting to make its way into our are just before daybreak on Friday. Because temps will be down in the middle 30s, it is likely that we will see rain showers mixed with wet snow showers along I-70, with better chances of snow north.

I think for the first few hours of the morning on Friday, we will see snow showers in the north that could mainly produce light snow accumulations in grassy surfaces and on metal surfaces. Most of our road surface temps should remain above freezing due to sunshine today and temps remaining above freezing overnight.

As the warmer (slightly) air moves in during the morning, this will change all the precipitation back to rain showers. It will turn out to be a wet day on Friday with rain showers through the day and highs back in the upper 40s. Expect another cold night with some clearing Friday night with lows dropping to the lower 30s.

The weekend will start off chilly, but with clearing skies, temps will push to the lower 50s on Satuday, and into the upper 50s on Sunday with rain showers returning later. This weak frontal boundary will bring drying air and clearing skies on Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy skies will be the rule on Tuesday with highs back in the lower 60s. We will see more cloud cover on Wednesday with a chance of showers late, but temps will climb to the lower to middle 60s. I expect better chances of showers on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave