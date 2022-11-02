Patchy dense fog gave way to partial sunshine, but cloud cover lingers with an upper-level disturbance passing south of Ohio. High pressure across southern Canada that formed a ridge in the wake of a slowly departing upper-level low in the Northeast will keep winds light, with mild afternoon readings in the mid-60s.

The latter half of the week will be quite mild, with highs edging into the low 70s through the first weekend of November. The next chance for showers will not arrive until late Saturday ahead of a weakening cold front, lingering into early Sunday. The weather will remain unseasonably mild through next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 65

Tonight: Clearing, little cooler. Low 48

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 70

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High 72 (51)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 75 (55)

Sunday: Early showers, some sun. High 67 (56)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 69 (56)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 70 (52)