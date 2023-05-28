High pressure over New England is providing limited sunshine, filtered by high clouds, and a light northeast breeze. Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper 70s.

A few light showers will drift across the southern part of the state, associated with an upper-level low over eastern Tennessee pulling moisture northwest around a coastal disturbance.

Scattered light showers are possible across the southern part of the state tonight, and a few pop-up showers could develop farther north on Monday with daytime heating. The system will gradually move off to the east, with some lingering clouds on Tuesday but only a slight chance for an isolated shower.

A warmup begins early in the week, and summerlike temperatures will prevail under mainly sunny skies, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 80s, about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

No rain is expected currently for the start of the Memorial Tournament, although a few showers or a storm could pop up on Saturday ahead of a cold front dropping south from the Great Lakes.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers south. High 75

Tonight: Clouds linger. Low 60

Memorial Day: Mix clouds and sun. High 82

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 84 (61)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 85 (62)

Thursday: Sunny, warmer. High 87 (63)

Friday: Sunny. High 89 (64)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, few storms p.m. High 83 (66)