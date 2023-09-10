Upper-air low pressure in the Southeast will lift northward, with rain and storms east of the Ohio Valley.

Clouds will behind a stalled cold front near the Eastern Seaboard, sandwiched between high pressure over the northern Great Lakes. Afternoon temperatures are limited by cloud cover to the mid- 70s, with a few breaks of sunshine farther north and west.

Sunnier skies are expected on Monday, allowing readings to move back up to near 80 degrees. Clouds will increase from the west later in the day, as a few showers push into northwest Ohio around sunset.

A low-pressure system will develop in the Midwest and travel across the northern Great Lakes on Tuesday. Showers and a few storms will develop, ending in the evening as a trailing cold front shifts the wind to the northwest.

High will build down from Canada, bringing a reinforcing surge of cool air midweek, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will dip into the 40s.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, stray shower east. High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, clearing later, patchy fog. Low 59

Monday: Becoming sunny, warmer. High 80

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, storm. High 73 (63)

Wednesday: Mix sun and clouds. High 70 (55)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 71 (49)

Friday: Sunny. High 73 (48)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 75 (51)