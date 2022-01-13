QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, still fair, low 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 36

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 29

Sunday: Mixed clouds, wet snow to snow later, high 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a decent day today with a fair amount of clouds and sunshine mixed, but temps were able to climb well above normal into the middle 40s. We will see a wind shift this evening as slightly cooler more seasonal air will work its way down into our area.

Expect mostly cloudy skies to remain the rule overnight tonight as temps will fall to above normal readings in the upper 20s with a light north breeze forming. As we head into the day on Friday expect mostly cloudy skies, with highs near normal for this time of the year in the middle to near upper 30s.

Saturday the colder air will slide further south and we will struggle to the upper 20s to near 30 with rather cloudy skies, with the storm system off to our west southwest. This system will swing around to our south overnight on Saturday night and being to ride up to the northeast on Sunday.

It appears this system, the core of it, will be to our east on Sunday with snow chances initially starting in the south and lifting north later in the day. Temps will climb back to normal in the mid to upper 30s with wet snow showers in the afternoon changing to all snow showers by the evening. The best chances of snow and accumulating snow will be in the east.

In fact, the eastern third of the state looks to have possible several inches of snowfall. By contrast, the western third of the state looks to have very light snowfall totals, with the middle having a shot at some minor to modest accumulations. At this time, a fair amount can and will still change with the eventual track, timing, and heating with this system.

All of these factors could greatly impact overall snowfall totals by Sunday night. Snow showers should taper off after midnight lastly in the northeast and give way to mostly cloudy skies to start the week on Monday. Depending on thickness of snowfall, we could end up with a colder Monday, as of now, temps will stay in the lower 30s, with some upper 20s to the east with a better snowpack.

Tuesday we will warm into the upper 30s with a lot of clouds, and will stay in the upper 30s on Wednesday with a few light showers/snow showers late in the day with the next weak frontal passage. This will bring some morning flurries on Thursday with highs back in the upper 20s.

-Dave