QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Skies becoming partly cloudy, high 76

Tonight: Mostly cloudy isolated sprinkle, low 55

Sunday: Chance of rain showers, high 74 (54)

Monday: Sunshine returning, high 72 (52)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 74 (55)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 77 (55)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Saturday starts the weekend with mainly quiet conditions. Whether going to the Latino Heritage Month Parade & Festival or the Buckeyes’ home game at the Shoe, the weather will be very cooperative. Skies start clear early in the day. Clouds will gradually build up during the day. We will stay dry with highs making it to the mid 70s. Tonight the chance for an isolated sprinkle with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the mid 50s.

Sunday will bring our next chance for rain showers across central Ohio. A few places can experience a rumble of thunder or two. It will be slightly cooler both during the daytime high and the overnight low. Small rain chances will linger into Monday morning. This will be the last rain chance we will see for a while.

Monday will bring back the sunshine little by little, and highs only reaching the low 70s. going beyond for the rest of the work week, the temperatures start on an upward trend. By the end of the work week 80 degree temperatures will make their return.

-Bryan