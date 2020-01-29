Clouds give way to warmer temps and real visible sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, low 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few peeks of sun later, high 39

Friday: Mainly cloudy, high 42

Saturday: Light snow showers early, mixed to a chance of showers, high 43

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a cloudy day again, with little to no change in temps through the day. We will remain mostly cloudy again tonight with a few flurries possible but no accumulations. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 20s with a light northeast breeze.

On Thursday we will start mainly cloudy, and skies will slowly break through the day, and for the first time in more than a week we might see some real actual sunshine. Highs on Thursday will finally move a bit, and climb into the upper 30s to near 40.

Friday will turn mostly cloudy again with temps pushing into the lower 40s ahead of our next system. This will bring some snow showers possible for Saturday morning, with some rain showers possible on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s.

On Sunday skies will clear and we will see more sunshine later in the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will see highs in the lower to middle 50s on Monday with clouds increasing ahead of our next weather system that will arrive on Tuesday.

Tuesday will feature rain showers, with the front arriving by the afternoon, this will allow temps to push to near 50 for the high with rain later. Showers will continue into overnight and early Wednesday with cooler air filtering in and highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

-Dave