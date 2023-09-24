QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds increasing, High 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High 75 (59)

Tuesday: Spotty showers, High 76 (59)

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers, High 73 (59)

Thursday: Lingering rain, High 72 (56)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will bring a more clouds across central Ohio. We are continuing with our trend of seasonal temperatures. For the most part it will stay very pleasant outside for any activities. Highs will be in the mid 70s and lows will be in the upper 50s.

The new work week will bring a few changes. Skies will become mostly cloudy by Monday. There will be the off chance for a sprinkle or two, but that will be in the later part of the evening. Highs will stay in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will really begin to increase across central Ohio later on. Our best chances for much needed rain will be between Tuesday through Thursday. During this time we may see anywhere from a quarter to a half inch. Beyond this week we are expecting drier than normal weather to settle in, so hopefully we can squeeze out as much rain as possible. Every drop will matter.

-Bryan