QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low 54

Today: Clouds clearing, breezy. High 68

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooling fast. Low 44

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High 67

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 69

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 72

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

Clouds will start clearing out today ahead of sunshine and a warmer start to the workweek.

Leftover moisture from what was hurricane Ian is continuing to slide to the east. We’re waking up to some clouds from this system, which has aided in keeping temperatures in the mid 50s, a little warmer than yesterday and about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to clear this afternoon alongside a breeze out of the north picking up to 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be almost 5 degrees warmer than yesterday and reach the upper 60s.

High pressure will move in for the start of the week and help to clear out the clouds. This will lead to cool mornings in the 40s, then a warming trend in the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday’s highs will just barley fall shy of 70 degrees, then we’ll boost into the low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday thanks to a southerly breeze.

A cold front will move through on Thursday. This will bring back clouds and a slight chance for showers ahead of a drastic drop in temperature. Highs Friday and Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 50s which is 10-15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. As clouds start to clear out Saturday morning, lows will drop to the 30s which will put us on track for the first frost of the season.

Have a great day!

-Liz