QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds building, low 62

Tuesday: Scattered showers, high 74

Wednesday: Stray shower, high 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 71

Friday: More sunshine, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

With plenty of sunshine, we made it to the 80s to start off the work week. However, as the week goes on, we see some changes come in that give us more of a taste of fall.

Overnight, clouds will start to build across Central Ohio as a cold front moves closer. By Tuesday morning, the main line of the front will be right off to our west, bringing in scattered showers to start off the day. Wet weather will be steady through the first half of Tuesday with a couple of thunderstorms kicking up in the afternoon.

Skies dry out a little more by Wednesday, but we will stay fairly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Temperatures will be much cooler as we struggle to reach 70 degrees. The rest of the week sees a recover as we get sunnier and warmer by Friday.

A great weekend is in store for Central Ohio with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. We keep that trend going into the start of next week as well.

-Joe