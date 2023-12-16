QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, high 55

Tonight: Chance rain showers, low 46

Sunday: Scattered rain, high 48 (39)

Monday: Temps falling w/ wintry mix, high 39 (22)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 33 (24)

Wednesday: Sunny skies return, high 43 (29)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After a chilly start to the morning, we are expecting a pretty mild day across central Ohio. The stretch of unseasonably war weather continues today as daytime highs are expected to reach the mid 50s. As the day goes on, clouds will continuously increase ahead of the next weather system. That system is expected to arrive later this weekend.

Tonight will start the first round of rain chances as light to moderate showers move in. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 40s. Expected some of the heaviest and most widespread rain to fall during the morning Sunday between 7am-9am.

As the next cold front approaches, there wont be too many changes in our temperatures. We will stay in the low to mid 40s the entire day Sunday. Rain chances remain into the evening hours. around a half inch of rain will fall by the time the showers are finished.

The front will move through after midnight on Monday. Monday’s high temperature will occur at midnight, then begin to plummet. During this time we will see the transition from rain showers to a wintry mix, then eventually snow showers will fall. Very little snow accumulation is expected. Winds will begin to pick up as well and start gusting from the west at close to 30 mph. Low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will drop to the low 20s.

From there the first few days of the work week are expected to stay cold. Later by Wednesday the sun will peek out again. Above average temperatures in the upper 40s will return by Friday.

-Bryan