QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 75

Tonight: Clouds building, low 53

Tuesday: Showers, high 65

Wednesday: Sunshine returns, high 67

Thursday: Sunny and warmer, high 73

Friday: Scattered showers, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Today has been pretty much textbook average for Central Ohio. Temperatures made it to the mid 70s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Heading into Monday night, clouds will start to build and temperatures drop to the mid to lower 50s.

Our dry trend comes to an end on Tuesday. A low pressure center passes to our south, bring scattered showers to our area. Those start as isolated showers through the late morning and early afternoon. Heading into the evening, some of those showers could get a little stronger. Most of the rain will stay to the south of I-70 and there doesn’t look to be much potential for thunderstorms.

Rain wraps up by Tuesday evening. The day will stay on the cooler side as we only make it to the mid 60s. High pressure takes control for the middle of the week. That brings in plenty of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures start to warm up in that time. We’re back in the 70s by the end of the week.

A cold front brings scattered chances for showers to Central Ohio on Friday. Those will last overnight and linger into the first half of Saturday. Temperatures do take a hit, but still hold onto the 70s.

Clear skies move back in and we start to slowly warm back up heading into that following week!

-Joe