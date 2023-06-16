QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Gradually clearing, low 53

Saturday: Seasonable sunshine, high 81

Sunday: Clouds later, high 84

Monday: Clouds, stray showers, high 85

Tuesday: Scattered thundershowers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening!

Clouds have certainly been hard to shake today! We’ve seen some stray showers moving through to the east of Columbus. The good news is we get a nice change coming to our forecast overnight!

Skies clear out to give us a clear start to the day on Saturday. Plenty of sunshine holds tight for the start of the weekend. Temperatures return to average numbers in the lower 80s. Sunshine and warm weather continues through Sunday, but we see more clouds later in the day.

For most of next week, we’re looking at pop-up showers and thunderstorms moving in and out nearly every day. Monday likely has more of a potential for showers and we could manage to stay a little drier as we head through the middle of this week.

Temperatures will push a good bit above average for the week ahead. We’ll manage to stay 80 degrees and above for the work week. By the middle of the week, we’re pushing the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures try to cool down by the end of the week and the start of next weekend.

-Joe