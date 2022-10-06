A weak disturbance aloft will bring some cloudiness and a stray sprinkle, with clouds thinning this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

A few showers could develop across the norther part of the state tonight ahead of a strong cold front that has limited moisture. Morning readings will be in the upper 40s and low 50s under cloudy skies, with departing showers in the east.

Quite blustery and unseasonably cool weather will arrive Friday. Sies will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday, and temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler, topping out in the mid-to upper 50s.

Frost is possible early Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows in the mid- to upper 30. Skies will be sunny through the weekend.

Temperatures in East Lansing Saturday afternoon for the OSU-Michigan State game will be in the mid-50s, under sunny skies, with a 4 p.m. kickoff.

The weather will gradually moderate to seasonal levels next week, under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. High 31

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, scattered showers. Low 51

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, much cooler. High 59

Saturday: Sunny, crisp. High 57 (38)

Sunday: Sunny. High 64 (37)

Monday: Sunny. High 67 (41)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 71 (45)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 70 (51)