QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy sky. Low around 50

Today: Cloudy, breezy, showers develop from southeast. High 65

Tonight: Showers ending, becoming mostly cloudy. Low 54

Sunday: Showers southeast, partly sunny. High 68

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower. High 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 69

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

There’s a chance for showers as we start the weekend ahead of the return of sunshine for the workweek.

Remnants of Post Tropical Cyclone Ian are continuing to spiral to the southeast. This is leading to a thick blanket of clouds building in ahead of the chance for showers this afternoon. We’ll see a few showers reach the I-71 corridor just in time for kickoff. It won’t be a washout during the game, but it’ll be a good idea to grab the rain gear as the chance for showers starts to move in.

Tonight, showers will start to retreat to the southeast, and leave behind a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay seasonally cool and fall down to the 50s.

Showers will clear out on Sunday and so will most of the clouds. We’ll still see a noticeable breeze out of the north reaching 10-15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

High pressure will move in by the start of the workweek. This will aid in clearing out the clouds and eventually bringing back a warming trend. Thanks to a mostly clear sky and light northerly breeze, the week will start off with chilly lows falling to the low to mid 40s, followed by highs reaching around 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!!

-Liz