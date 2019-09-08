Clouds and chance for showers to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Increasing clouds, chance for showers, high 75

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 59

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 80

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 87

Wednesday: Clouds increase, warm, humid, few showers & storms, high 88

Thursday: Chance for showers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Thanks to a mostly clear sky overnight, it’s a cooler start to the morning with lows in the 40s and 50s.

As we head through the afternoon, high pressure to our south will slide out of the area allowing for clouds to increase and even a few showers later in the day.

Clouds will start to clear out as we start the workweek, and help with a warming trend.

On Monday, temperatures will be near normal. We’ll start off around 60 degrees, then keep climbing up near 80.

By Tuesday, temperatures jump to the mid to upper 80s with sunshine.

Upper 80s make an appearance again on Wednesday and Thursday along with our next chance for showers and storms.

Have a great day!

-Liz