QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Slow clearing, high 76

Tonight: Morning fog, low 59

Saturday: Few clouds, high 79

Sunday: More sunshine, high 81

Monday: Warmer sunshine, high 82

Tuesday: Clear sky, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Following a gloomy couple of days, we’ve got much nicer conditions on the way going into the weekend. For Friday, expect clouds to slowly break throughout the day, and highs to warm into the middle 70s. Outside of an isolated shower, looking mostly dry.

Clouds continue to break into Saturday, which will allow for some fog development into the morning hours. Saturday afternoon, expect more sunshine, with just a few clouds out. Highs continue to warm, into the upper 70s.

High pressure will dominate our forecast for several days beyond the weekend. For Sunday, expect highs in the lower 80s, with clear skies. This kicks off our first day of October with temperatures 8-10° above normal.

That above average trend continues into next week as well. Expect highs in the lower 80s through at least the middle of the next workweek, with lots of sunshine.

-McKenna