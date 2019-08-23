Clearing Today, Sunny Fall Preview Weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, mild.High 77

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, low humidity. High 80

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 83(59)

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. 84(65)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s mostly cloudy, warm and less humid in the wake of a frontal boundaries. Live VIPIR Radar is showing showers south of Columbus and I-70. It is a comfortable cool morning with temps mainly in the mid-60s to around 70.

Sprawling surface high pressure will build into the region from the north today, though there will still be a chance of showers south. Skies will go from mostly to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with the less humid air by late afternoon. The high temp today will be comfortably in the upper-70s to around 80 with dewpoint temps only in the mid-50s. By tomorrow morning skies will be sparkling clear and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The weekend looks beautiful with nothing but sunshine, just a few more clouds late Sunday, both days in Central Ohio. Highs will be near 80 tomorrow and in the low to mid-80s Sunday, so just slightly below “normal tomorrow and close to “normal” Sunday.



Happy Friday/Fri-YAY and enjoy your weekend!!