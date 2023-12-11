QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds early, clearing later, low 27

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, high 46

Wednesday: Few clouds, bit cooler, high 40

Thursday: Sunny skies, high 45

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a very chilly, and gray day to start off, with a bit of clearing by sunset with temps only topping in the upper 30s, about a half dozen below normal. Skies will slowly clear overnight tonight with winds staying light out of the south, with readings falling to the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies, with temps a bit warmer into the middle 40s. A weak cold front will push through late Tuesday into Tuesday night with just a few clouds increasing, but a shift in wind direction. This will bring in slightly cooler air for Wednesday.

Highs Wednesday will be near 40 with plenty of sunshine still. More sun/less clouds expected on Thursday with highs back into the middle 40s. Sunshine will continue into Friday with highs getting closer to 50. We will stay near 50 again on Saturday with more cloud cover expected.

Temps should top near 50 as clouds stay thick on Sunday, and winds will pick up a bit. Expect a bit more sunshine, but a slight cooldown for Monday with highs back into the middle 40s.

-Dave