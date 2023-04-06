QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 36

Friday: Clearing skies, high 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 61

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 65

Monday: Some clouds, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been a cool and at times drizzly day today, as a weather system slowly pulls away from our area today. It will continue to keep clouds and cool temps through the overnight tonight with lows a few degrees below normal in the middle to upper 30s. Friday will start with mixed clouds, and skies will gradually clear with temps in the lower 50s by lunch.

Friday afternoon we will climb to the upper 50s, pretty close to normal. Friday night skies will be mostly clear, with cool temps, running in the lower 30s. Frost is possible to likely outside of the city to start Saturday. Saturday will be a beautiful April day with highs in the lower 60s and sunny.

Easter Sunday will start cool, but not as cold with lows in the low to mid 30s, and highs in the middle 60s with sunny skies. Monday expect some clouds to return to the area, but high pressure will be parked nearby, so temps will climb to the upper 60s on Monday.

High pressure will continue to stay in charge of our area through next work week, keeping mostly sunny skies as the rule Tuesday-Thursday. Highs will slowly climb each day, with temps in the lower 70s Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday, and upper 70s Thursday. Morning lows will also climb through the 40s into the lower 50s by late week.

-Dave