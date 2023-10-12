QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies, high 74

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 51

Friday: Night showers, high 75

Saturday: On/off rain, high 65

Sunday: Few showers, high 57

Monday: Scattered showers, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday afternoon!

After a few early morning showers, skies have seen a very quick rebound as we head into the afternoon. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will reach the warmest they have been all week. However, rain is not entirely out of our forecast just quite yet.

Sunshine sticks around through the rest of Thursday and all the way into Friday. Temperatures today will jump into the mid 70s, the warmest we have been all week. A very similar setup comes through on Friday as temperatures return to the mid 70s.

Change is on the way just in time for the weekend. A cold front will roll in from the west late Friday night. Just before midnight, rain and even a thunderstorm will push into Central Ohio. Most of the rain along this front will fall on Saturday. On and off chances for showers will peak in the morning and afternoon on Saturday with temperatures falling to the mid 60s.

The rest of the weekend continues to cool off with rain holding tight. A few isolated showers stick around for Sunday as temperatures struggle to break out of the 50s. Showers stick around for the first half of next week with temperatures holding onto the 50s.

-Joe