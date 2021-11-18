QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Stray sprinkle early, clearing later, low 28

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 50

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, rain showers, high 50

Monday: Cloudy skies, chilly, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been a chilly day today with a good deal of clouds around. A weak spoke of energy is going to swing through early this evening before midnight. This may give a few of us a few isolated showers for an hour or so. After midnight we will see skies clearing quickly, which is great news if you want to see the almost full partial lunar eclipse.

This eclipse will peak at 4:03am, and it will be clearing and chilly at this time with temps near 30 and wind chills in the lower 20s. More information on the eclipse right here. Expect mostly sunny skies early on Friday with temps starting in the mid to upper 20s. We will climb to the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Temps will fall into the 30s for the FFN playoffs Friday night. I expect clouds to increase overnight into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be near 50 with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers return into Sunday with temps around 50 again on Sunday. Monday thing will be chilly with cloudy skies and highs only in the middle 30s.

We will see colder starts on Tuesday and Wednesday in the middle to lower 20s, with highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday and mid 40s on Wednesday, but dry for the holiday travel days. Thanksgiving day Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies, with patchy showers possible and highs in the middle 40s.

-Dave