QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Skies clearing, breezy, high 51

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 30

Saturday: Few clouds, night rain, high 55

Sunday: Heavy rain, windy, high 57

Monday: Gradual clearing, high 46

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

After a beautiful holiday across Central Ohio, a few showers worked through the area Friday morning to shake things up, but just for a few hours. Rain activity clears the region as a cold front tracks through, and pushes it out of our area this morning. Behind it, we’ll see temperatures topping out in the lower 50s, so about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, under clearing skies.

Friday evening looks great for Football Friday Nite plans, with clear skies, and temperatures in the lower 40s at kickoff, and middle 30s as the games wrap up.

All eyes are on Saturday as the Buckeyes prepare to face the team up north, and I am thrilled to say the weather will be working in our favor! Wind speeds will be light, and skies will be clear through the first half of the day. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s at kickoff, then highs will top out in the middle 50s. Cloud cover will gradually increase by the end of the game, then showers will move in late and overnight into Sunday.

Starting very early Sunday morning, heavy rain will move into the area from the southwest. This will bring showers throughout the day on Sunday, and a strong breeze kicks in, too. Winds will likely gust as high as 40 MPH across parts of the area out ahead of the frontal boundary. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

For Monday, we’ll see gradually clearing skies, and highs dropping back into the middle 40s behind the cold front.

Cloud cover starts to build back in throughout Tuesday, but highs work their way back into the lower 50s. Our next round of rain arrives as we head into Wednesday.

-McKenna