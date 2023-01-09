QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 41

Tonight: Clouds increasing, low 28

Tuesday: Clouds, PM sprinkle, high 44

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain later, high 48

Thursday: Rain showers, high 51

Friday: AM wintry mix, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the morning off on a very seasonable note, with temperatures in the middle 20s. While we do hang onto cloud cover during the morning, clouds gradually break up into the afternoon hours, giving way to some sunshine, and above average temps, topping out in the lower 40s.

For Tuesday, clouds build back in, expecting a mainly cloudy day, with highs topping out in the middle 40s. We will be mainly dry Tuesday, however, it’s looking like we’ll see a sprinkle or two during the mid-afternoon hours.

Wednesday starts off dry, with cloud cover, and highs very mild, in the upper 40s. A few light showers start to work their way into the region later in the day, out ahead of our next low pressure system. The bulk of that rain, however, looks to arrive into Thursday morning.

Expect rain showers throughout Thursday as that system works its way through the region. We are looking at some heavier showers at times. Highs on Thursday top out right near 50.

We’ll be breezy as that frontal boundary moves through Friday, and temperatures drop. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 30s for Friday. We’ll also see a bit of a scattered wintry mix earlier in the day as that system pulls away from the area.

-McKenna