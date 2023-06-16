QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Stray shower, clearing, breezy, high 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 53

Saturday: Sunny, warmer, high 81

Sunday: Few clouds, high 85

Monday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, high 83

Tuesday: Sct’d pop-ups, partly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

After a busy night with strong storms moving through Central Ohio, our cold front is clearing to the southeast, and calmer conditions follow behind. Expect just a stray shower chance later in the day, with breezy conditions. We’ll also be cooler behind that cold front, topping out in the middle 70s in Columbus.

Clouds continue to decrease overnight and into Saturday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s for Saturday afternoon.

For Father’s Day Sunday, we’ll be even warmer, topping out in the middle 80s, with gradually increasing cloud coverage as we head toward the evening hours.

For the next workweek, a slow moving low pressure system will move along the Ohio River, making its way eastward. This will bring us the chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times from Monday through Thursday. Not a washout, and nothing to really cancel plans over. Highs stick in the lower 80s.

-McKenna