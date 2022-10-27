Early morning clouds will thin out, with sunshine in most areas. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s. Patchy clouds will develop during the day and linger tonight. Overnight readings will dip into the upper 30s.

High pressure will east across the Great Lakes on Friday, with a dry northeasterly flow offering plenty of sunshine to start the weekend. The wind will shift to a southerly direction on Saturday, as the fair-weather system drifts farther east. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the seasonal mid-60s.

A developing storm over the Southern Plains will tap Gulf moisture over the weekend, spreading rain northward on Sunday into the Ohio Valley. Showers will arrive toward evening and linger on Monday. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-60s early next week, warming to near 70 midweek.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, crisp. High 58

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 61 (41)

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High 66 (42)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later. High 63 (46)

Monday: Showers. High 63 (53)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 65 (51)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 68 (48)