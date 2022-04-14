QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, mild, gusty, high 61

Tonight: Mostly clear, stray shower, low 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, showers late, high 47

Saturday: Early AM shower, partly cloudy, high 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny, night showers, high 54

Monday: Rain showers, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ll see some showers this morning as a cold front continues to track through the region, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s later this morning. Showers will clear this morning, and so will clouds, and then temperatures will rebound back into the low 60s for daytime highs. We will be breezy today, with gusts upwards of 35 mph, and higher gusts off to the northwestern portions of the region.

As we head into Friday, northern portions of the region could see a light, stray shower overnight, then temperatures start in the low 40s Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies to end the workweek, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s with a strong breeze.

Easter weekend looks pretty good, just a bit cool. We’ll see a few showers early Saturday morning, then partly cloudy skies and temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Sunday will be dry throughout the day, with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies, then we’ll see showers move in late Sunday and overnight into Monday.

-McKenna