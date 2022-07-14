QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, light shower south, high 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Sunday: PM showers & storms, high 86

Monday: Pop-up storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got a mostly dry day ahead of us today, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 80s, so a few degrees shy of normal. Cloud cover will work to clear its way out of the region throughout the day, and we will see some sunshine. We could see a light shower or two this afternoon, mainly in our southern counties, as those clouds work to clear up. Any shower activity that we do see will be very light.

As we head into Friday, we’ve got a drier, and less humid day setting up, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80s and mostly sunny skies. Parts of the forecast area could see a light shower Friday night into Saturday morning, but the daytime hours will remain dry.

Saturday marks a mostly dry start to the weekend, with comfortable humidity values, and daytime highs topping out near normal, in the upper 80s. Latest model runs do push a quick storm or two through the forecast area Saturday afternoon, however I think we’ll see mostly sunny skies and a mainly dry day still.

Sunday does start off dry, but by the afternoon, we will be tracking the return of showers and thunderstorms working their way through Central Ohio. Our greatest rain chances look to be late Sunday and into Monday morning. Daytime highs will stick in the mid to upper 80s both days.

We’ll continue to see pop-up shower chances as we head toward the middle of the next workweek.

-McKenna