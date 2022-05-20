Take another look at this morning’s perfectly shaped thunderstorm system, which was very impressive on radar and shaped like a mini-hurricane, marking a distinctive rotating mid-level disturbance spinning off lines of thunderstorms! This was our morning rush hour experience.

Morning rush hour thunderstorm complex on Live VIPIR radar.

Early rain and storms have moved east of the region. Skies will gradually clear through the afternoon, as winds pick up from the southwest, pushing readings into the upper 80s. Expect a quiet night tonight, with morning readings around 70.

Saturday will also be very warm and humid, with a few evening storms, mainly across the northern part of the state near a stalled cold front over Lower Michigan and northeast Indiana. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday night with a ripple of low pressure.

The front will cross the state Sunday, resulting in showers and a few embedded storms, tapering off by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will cool off into the 70s. Clearing and pleasant weather will follow Monday, as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Highs will dip back into the upper 60s. Showers will return later Tuesday and continue Wednesday.

Forecast

Friday: Showers/storms early, clearing, windy and warmer High 89

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, humid. Low 69

Saturday: Partly sunny, evening storm. High 89

Sunday: Showers, thunder south. High 78 (69)

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 68 (52)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower later. High 75 (51)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 76 (61)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 76 (62)