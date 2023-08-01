QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, low 60

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 86

Thursday: Stray pop-ups, high 85

Friday: Isolated storms, high 87

Saturday: Some clouds, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Skies have remained dry and less humid throughout the day. However, light traces of wildfire smoke from up north have brought a little bit of haze to our area. Despite that, Central Ohio has another chance of seeing the first super moon of August.

The peak of August’s first super moon, the Sturgeon Moon, is at 2:31 PM August 1. So, we will still be able to see a fairly bright full moon Tuesday night. Skies will remain clear, save a few clouds here and there, so there should be ample opportunity to catch it. If you miss this one, there’s another super moon, the Blue Moon, coming at the end of the month.

Models continue to show that it is still possible to see some haze on Wednesday from wildfire smoke. However, air quality is not expected to suffer drastically. Wet weather by the end of the week should help to push that smoke back out of our skies.

Stray chances for storms and showers move in by the end of the week. Moisture starts to slide in as a system stays to our south. A relatively dry cold front pushes in from the north to dry us out by the start of the weekend, but temperatures will cool off a couple of degrees.

We get another system to move in by the end of the weekend with a couple of more fronts. That will bring in more chances for wet weather by the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

-Joe