QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly clear skies, high 51

Tonight: Chilly & frosty, low 33

Sunday: Sunny & seasonable, high 54 (32)

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 60 (33)

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high 58 (35)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 61 (43)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Veterans Day central Ohio! Today we are expecting mainly sunny skies across the region. After a chilly morning today’s temperatures are expected to reach the 50 degree mark. Overall this is great weather for veteran celebrations. By this evening the chilly conditions will return as the Buckeyes play at home for their night game. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s, but at least the skies will stay clear.

Tonight will be mostly clear. Another round of patchy frost will come across central Ohio as lows will fall near the freezing point. Winds will shift from the north to the northeast to help keep things chilly by Sunday morning.

Sunday brings more seasonal temperatures. Normal highs for this time of year would be in the mid 50s. Columbus will see a high of 55. Plenty of sunshine will also return for another day. The mainly quiet weather is expected to last through the weekend into the first half of the upcoming work week.

Over the next seven days a slight warming trend will arrive as temps make their way to the low 60s. Skies will stay mainly clear through Wednesday. Then a few more clouds will build up ahead of increasing rain chances by Friday. The long term temperature trend by Thanksgiving day shows warmer weather sticking around.

-Bryan