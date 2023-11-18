QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Skies clearing, high 48

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, low 32

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 50 (32)

Monday: Clouds building, high 49 (41)

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 52 (32)

Wednesday: Clearing and cooler, high 41 (27)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Plenty of rain fell across central Ohio at the end of the week, but drier conditions will stick around now that we are in the weekend. We are expecting clearing skies throughout Saturday. Even though skies will be sunny by the afternoon, it will still be a chilly day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Tonight will be cold and frosty. With mainly clear skies staying we will see temperatures falling into the low 30s. Rural areas may even see lows in the upper 20s. The night overall will be very quiet and calm across central Ohio.

Sunday will be filled with plenty of sun as high pressure builds up along the Ohio river. This will help keep things calm for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as daytime highs will reach 50 degrees.

We are expecting a few changes leading to the Thanksgiving holiday. Clouds will start building back up on Monday with the chance of a spotty shower late in the evening. Tuesday will bring plenty of rain showers with totals close to 3/4 inches of rain. Behind the cold front that will bring the rain showers, a very cold turkey day is expected with temperatures the rest of the week staying in the low 40s.

-Bryan