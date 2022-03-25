QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d rain showers, windy, high 46

Tonight: Sct’d rain to snow, low 33

Saturday: Light snow showers, windy, cold, high 39

Sunday: AM flurries, clearing, cold, windy, high 38

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Tuesday: Early snow flurries/rain, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, everybody!

An upper-level disturbance will move through the region today, bringing scattered rain showers off and on throughout the day and into Saturday. Temperatures will be cold today, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 40s. We’ll also be windy today, with sustained winds anywhere from 10-15 mph, and gusts upwards of 25 mph today.

As we head into Saturday, those scattered showers continue, and in fact, they transition to snow showers early Saturday, as overnight low temperatures drop near freezing. I don’t expect much of this will stick, as road and surface temperatures should remain above freezing, still, you may wake up to some light snow accumulations on grassy and elevated areas. Daytime highs on Saturday only reach the upper 30s, and gusty conditions continue.

We could see some light flurries Sunday morning, but then things start to clear up Sunday afternoon, and clouds start to break. Still, we’ll be windy on Sunday, and daytime highs will stick in the upper 30s.

Monday will be dry, and less windy, and we will see some sunshine to kick off the workweek. But daytime highs will remain cool, in the lower 40s. Rain chances then pick up late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, another system moves into the region, and we could wake up to a bit of a wintry mix on Tuesday, as overnight lows will be down into the 20s. We’ll see scattered showers throughout the day Tuesday, with daytime highs in the middle 40s.

Rain chances continue as we head toward the middle of the workweek, but we do start to warm up, briefly, sending us into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, with more rain in the forecast.

-McKenna