Skies cleared over the weekend in the wake of a cold front that brought a rainy Friday–only the second wet day of the month.

High pressure across the region has settled in over the upper Ohio Valley. Afternoon temperatures will edge into the mid-50s under sunny skies, with a light breeze.

Clouds will build ahead of a developing storm in the southern Plains later tonight into Monday. Rain will arrive in the late evening associated with a warm front and low pressure, which will lift northeast Tuesday, bringing periods of rain totaling up to an inch.

Blustery and colder weather will follow on the big travel day on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. Snow flurries are likely in the northeastern part of the state Wednesday evening.

Morning lows will dip into the 20s on Thanksgiving and Friday, coupled with highs in the low 40s, and plenty of sunshine through Saturday.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 56

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 33

Monday: Clouds thicken, showers late. High 50

Tuesday: Rain, windy. High 53 (44)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 45 (38)

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 44 (29)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 47 (28)

Saturday: Clouds increase, shower. High 48 (32)