Gray, chilly weather prevails over Ohio, with a large storm aloft in eastern Canada and impulses swinging south accompanied by some rain showers.

After a damp start, skies brightened but temperatures stayed in the chilly 50s. High pressure will build in from the south, allowing for partial clearing early tonight. Clouds will return later , keeping temperatures from falling below the mid-40s.

Big changes are coming beginning Sunday, as low pressure develops over the southern Plains and moves slowly east across northern Kansas and Missouri to Illinois by Monday morning. The result will be an extended stretch of wet weather in the early part of the week, and some of the rain will be heavy.

A warm front will develop east of low pressure moving across northern Missouri Sunday afternoon creating a few bands of rain in a mild southerly flow. Showers and a few storms will become more widespread late Sunday night and Monday, and in some areas bringing a drenching rain of 1 to 2 inches by Monday night, when a cold front will push through the region.

Temperatures will turn a little milder in the warm sector Sunday into Monday, before cooling off behind the cold front Tuesday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 60

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, light rain late. Low 49

Sunday: Cloudy, cool, periods of rain. High 58

Monday: Showers, few storms. High 64 (56)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, sprinkles, cooler. High 54 (46)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 61 (43)

Thursday: Showers. High 61 (48)

Friday: Some shower, cool. High 57 (46)