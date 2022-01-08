High pressure is providing ample sunshine and lighter winds, although it’s still a cold January day with temperatures topping out near freezing. Skies will turn overcast tonight ahead of a cold front. A light southerly flow will hold temperatures nearly steady, rising to the upper 30s in the morning.

Look for rain to arrive after midnight and continue Sunday morning, before tapering off to midday showers behind a cold front. There could be enough cold air to allow for a brief wintry mix in the north as the moisture comes to an end, outside of a few afternoon and evening flurries.

Another blast of arctic air will get us off to a cold start early in the week, followed by a midweek warm-up. The next chance for rain will with a cold front on Friday.

FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, not as frigid. High 35

Tonight: Clouds thicken, rain after midnight. Steady mid-30s

Sunday: Morning rain, colder p.m. High 39, falling to 29

Monday: Partly cloudy, colder. High 24 (16)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 26 (9)

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 41 (20)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun. High 44 (31)

Friday: Cloudy, few showers. high 42 (30)